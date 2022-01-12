Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 317,294 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,294 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.69% of ShockWave Medical worth $122,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.4% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Shares of SWAV opened at $187.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.00. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

