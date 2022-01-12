Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 352,338 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 352,338 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $113,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $216.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average of $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $416.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

