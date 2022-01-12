Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 153,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 307,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LTRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lottery.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lottery.com Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRY. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lottery.com by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lottery.com by 14,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

