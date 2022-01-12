Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 2.93% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $158,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPX opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

