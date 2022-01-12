Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

