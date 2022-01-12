Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 47,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 17,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$85.07 million and a PE ratio of -27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.74.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$110.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

