Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0363 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $7,409.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 44.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.61 or 0.00328267 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015364 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00018469 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

