MenaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,615.71 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $175,615.71 and approximately $589.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 60.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00059859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.