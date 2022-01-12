Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTRAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. Metro has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.