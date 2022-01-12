Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading 22% Higher

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) shares traded up 22% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 6,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

