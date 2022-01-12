Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.15). Approximately 96,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 55,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.72 ($0.15).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 38.75 and a quick ratio of 38.65. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

