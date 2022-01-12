Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading Down 0.7%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 33,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 8,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The company has a market cap of $47.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.