Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Up 5.4%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 2,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
