Monavale Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,432.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $556.88 or 0.01272958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $5.22 million and $12,432.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00312917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000883 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,099 coins and its circulating supply is 9,378 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.