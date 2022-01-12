Moonriver Market Capitalization Reaches $465.63 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $168.27 or 0.00385661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $465.63 million and $27.05 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00078015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.22 or 0.07627976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,484.09 or 0.99661483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,226,192 coins and its circulating supply is 2,767,171 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

