mStable USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.32 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.32 million and $338,794.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,787.98 or 1.00094098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00094349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00032317 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00035887 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.64 or 0.00812939 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.