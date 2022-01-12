NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $17.54 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $17.54 or 0.00040201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00214496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.94 or 0.00483448 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00080118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 608,389,619 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

