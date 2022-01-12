NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of NeoPhotonics worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,412,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $730,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.