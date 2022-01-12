NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.49% of NetApp worth $97,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of NetApp by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $95.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

