Netrum Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,989.17 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 402.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded 295.4% higher against the US dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $141,989.17 and $873.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

