Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.90 and last traded at $101.90. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

