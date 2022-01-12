NEXT.coin Hits One Day Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.56 or 0.00878611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00258164 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015522 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000961 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023190 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003988 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

