NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,781.25 ($119.20).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($119.45) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($130.31) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($125.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,992 ($108.48) on Wednesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,214 ($97.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($115.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,044 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,967.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.92) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,607.44). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($105.27) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($135,688.81).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

