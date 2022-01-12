nOS (NOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One nOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00061264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00077682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.74 or 0.07602188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.00 or 0.99699812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007953 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

