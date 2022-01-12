Offshift (XFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.66 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $15.58 or 0.00035690 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $69.96 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.65 or 0.99829570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00091222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.60 or 0.00798535 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

