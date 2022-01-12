OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Cut to $33.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

OLO stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27. OLO has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $2,588,832.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,579 shares of company stock worth $19,306,133 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

