Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.53). 19,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 39,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.77.

Online Blockchain Company Profile (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

