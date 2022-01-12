Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NYSE ORC opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $6.22.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 176,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
