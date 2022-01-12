Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE ORC opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 176,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

