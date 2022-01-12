Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,458 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Organon & Co. worth $102,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

