Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. 60,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 74,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orgenesis by 31.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orgenesis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orgenesis during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 954.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 119,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

