Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. 60,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 74,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.
About Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)
Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.
