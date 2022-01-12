Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.66 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.66 ($0.20). 64,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 130,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.72 ($0.20).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.60. The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76.

Osirium Technologies Company Profile (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts; Privileged Process Automation, a solution that free up specialist skills and boost security by automating essential IT and business processes; and Privileged Endpoint Management, a solution to protect critical desktop applications by removing potentially risky local admin rights.

