Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Trading Down 5.5%

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.20. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

