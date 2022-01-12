Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Down 1.3%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 4,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 64,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72.

About Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

