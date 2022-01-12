Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 20,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.