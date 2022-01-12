Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $1.35 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IMCB opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.