Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,505 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.81.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $114,524,890. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.19. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.12 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

