Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.27% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 194,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 102.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EMD opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

