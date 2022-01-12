Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

PSFE opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Paysafe by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $109,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

