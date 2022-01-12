Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.21% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.