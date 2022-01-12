Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,093 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.26.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.36.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $2,428,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

