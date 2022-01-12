PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $54.77. Approximately 241,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 193,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

