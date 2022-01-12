PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.64 and last traded at $85.64. 347,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 272,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,770,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

