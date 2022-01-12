Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 8,045 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $241.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

