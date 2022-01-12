Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 20,181 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,181 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

