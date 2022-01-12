Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,334 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 121,843 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.27% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $109,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $203.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

