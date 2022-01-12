PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Trading Up 3.2%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) shares were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.24. Approximately 382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Separately, HSBC raised PJSC Tatneft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

