Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.