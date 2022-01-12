Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Trading Up 1%

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.44). Approximately 318,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 376,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.43).

PRSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.33) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £582.21 million and a P/E ratio of 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In other Prs Reit news, insider Jim Prower purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($41,943.80). Also, insider Stephen Smith bought 75,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($101,805.35).

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

