Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,755,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.04% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $3,091,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,482,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,161,000 after purchasing an additional 403,074 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

