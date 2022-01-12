Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Crown Castle International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $187.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.61. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

